Honda to launch unmanned autonomous taxi service in Odaiba in January 2026

TOKYO, Nov 18 ( News On Japan ) - Honda is set to launch an unmanned autonomous taxi service in Tokyo's Odaiba area in about two years.

The initiative was announced by Honda during a meeting with various governmental departments focused on the application of autonomous driving technology. Starting in January 2026, the service will first be introduced in Odaiba, Tokyo, and later expanded to include parts of the Chuo Ward, with an initial target fleet of around 500 vehicles.

Discussions in the meeting held on the 17th revolved around the regulations for 'Level 4' services, which involve fully automated driving in restricted areas.