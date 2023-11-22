Baseball great Ichiro Suzuki throws shutout against a high school girls’ team in Japan
TOKYO, Nov 23 (CNN) - He may have retired from professional baseball four years ago, but Ichiro Suzuki certainly hasn’t lost his appetite for the game.
Likely a future Hall of Famer for his stellar Major League Baseball (MLB) career as an outfielder, Ichiro, 50, not only still likes to play, but he’s doing it as a pitcher.
A Japanese high school girls’ team found out just how well he can throw during Ichiro’s annual All-Star game on Tuesday.
50-year-old Ichiro Suzuki pitched a complete-game shutout on 116 pitches against a high school girls team today. He had nine strikeouts, topping out at 86 MPH— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 21, 2023
He went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double pic.twitter.com/p1Mu1PiOWN
The game, which was first played two years ago, was set up to encourage women to play baseball in Japan – and Ichiro was certainly all in.
According to MLB.com, Ichiro threw a 116-pitch, complete game shutout and struck out nine in the 4-0 victory at the Tokyo Dome. ...continue reading
CNN - Nov 23
