Baseball great Ichiro Suzuki throws shutout against a high school girls’ team in Japan

TOKYO, Nov 23 ( CNN ) - He may have retired from professional baseball four years ago, but Ichiro Suzuki certainly hasn’t lost his appetite for the game.

Likely a future Hall of Famer for his stellar Major League Baseball (MLB) career as an outfielder, Ichiro, 50, not only still likes to play, but he’s doing it as a pitcher.

A Japanese high school girls’ team found out just how well he can throw during Ichiro’s annual All-Star game on Tuesday.

50-year-old Ichiro Suzuki pitched a complete-game shutout on 116 pitches against a high school girls team today. He had nine strikeouts, topping out at 86 MPH



He went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double pic.twitter.com/p1Mu1PiOWN — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 21, 2023

The game, which was first played two years ago, was set up to encourage women to play baseball in Japan – and Ichiro was certainly all in.

According to MLB.com, Ichiro threw a 116-pitch, complete game shutout and struck out nine in the 4-0 victory at the Tokyo Dome. ...continue reading