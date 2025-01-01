'Aibo' the robot dog prays at Shichi-Go-San in Fukuoka
FUKUOKA, Nov 24 (News On Japan) - It's Shichi-Go-San, the Japanese festival season for celebrating the healthy growth of children, with Aibo the robot dog giving prayer at a shrine in Fukuoka, on Friday.
The big question is: can these robots properly perform the traditional bowing and clapping ritual known as "ni-rei ni-hakushu ichi-rei" or "two bows, two claps, one bow"?
It's Shichi-Go-San, the Japanese festival season for celebrating the healthy growth of children, with Aibo the robot dog giving prayer at a shrine in Fukuoka, on Friday.
Ancient Aliens: Japan's WILD Extraterrestrial Energy
Japan has had multiple incidents that may have included the work of aliens. See more in this compilation from Ancient Aliens.
Japan's government spends hours in Minecraft to reveal a wild real-world infrastructure project
Minecraft isn't just a game where you can let your imagination and creativity run wild; it can also be used to demonstrate real-world projects, or at least that is what Japan's government appears to be doing.
Gaming Is Changing Forever: Will Japan Keep the Pace?
For many of us, particularly those of a certain age, Japan is the country that built the gaming industry.
TEPCO: 3rd round of Fukushima Daiichi treated water release completed as planned
The operator of the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant says it finished the third round of the treated and diluted water discharge into the sea as planned.
Honda to launch unmanned autonomous taxi service in Odaiba in January 2026
Honda is set to launch an unmanned autonomous taxi service in Tokyo's Odaiba area in about two years.
Japan aims to make second attempt to launch flagship H3 rocket by end of March
Japan's space agency says it aims to make a second attempt to launch the country's new flagship H3 rocket by the end of next March.
Emergency contraceptives to be sold at 150 pharmacies across Japan from Nov 28
The Japan Pharmaceutical Association will begin experimental sales of "emergency contraceptives," aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancies, at approximately 150 pharmacies nationwide starting from Nov 28 as part of a feasibility study to make them available without a doctor's prescription.
New footage shows volcanic island off Iwo Jima still erupting
The new island that emerged off the coast of Iwo Jima last month continues to spew ash and lava every few minutes.
Greenhouse gases reach highest levels in 40 years: Japan Meteorological Agency
Last year's average global concentration of greenhouse gases recorded their highest levels since statistics began in 1984, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Tritium remains below detectable level in waters off Fukushima Daiichi plant
Japan's Environment Ministry says levels of tritium in seawater off the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant remain below detectable amounts.
How to Choose a Virtual Saleroom for Your Business?
The main goal for any business is considered to be to increase the growth of sales or service delivery.
Japanese astronaut Onishi to go to International Space Station around 2025
Japanese astronaut Onishi Takuya, a former passenger jet pilot, will head to the International Space Station around 2025.
At McDonald's Japan, Innovative Sink Sanitises Phones In Restrooms
Recently, Japan's McDonald's has introduced an innovative system in some locations where washrooms have a slot designed to sanitise our phones.
Japan to scrap rule requiring testing of new drugs on Japanese
Japan will ease regulations on clinical trials for new drugs developed overseas, Nikkei has learned, scrapping the rule that in principle drugs' safety must be tested on Japanese before they can be launched in the domestic market.
The ULTIMATE Japanese V8 Engine Tier List
The V8 engine is one of the best formats out there, and when Japanese manufacturers gave it a try, the result was incredible. In this installation of the engine tier list series, we find out which of the Japanese V8s comes out on top!
