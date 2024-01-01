Woman beaten to death on Kitakyushu street

Kitakyushu, Jan 02 ( News On Japan ) - A woman was found collapsed with significant facial injuries on a street in Kitakyushu City early Monday morning, leading to her death.

Police are conducting intensive inquiries with several individuals to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to reports, a passerby called emergency services at approximately 9:55 PM on Sunday, alerting them to the presence of a woman lying on the street in a residential area of Higashihonmachi, Moji Ward, Kitakyushu City. The caller noted that the woman was bleeding from her face and head. The victim, found facedown and unconscious, was immediately rushed to a hospital. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries around 6 AM on Monday.

Initial observations suggested that the woman had suffered multiple punches to the face, and her clothes were disheveled when she was discovered. Police have begun questioning several people, including a man in his 50s who claimed to have found her in that state. Among those being interviewed are a group of individuals who had been reportedly drinking together nearby prior to the incident.

Police are investigating the possibility that she was a victim of an assault.