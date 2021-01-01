Anime Series About a Cursed Duke and His Maid Returns for a Third Season

The third season of the TV anime "The Duke of Death and His Maid" is set to air in April. Along with the announcement, a teaser visual has been released.

In addition, the first and second seasons are currently available for free streaming on the official YouTube channel of NBC Universal Entertainment Japan until January 8th (Monday).

The story of "The Duke of Death and His Maid" is finally heading towards its conclusion—Season 3 to air in April 2024! Teaser visual released!

"The Duke of Death and His Maid," a popular series by Inoue serialized on "Sunday Webry," aired its first season in 2021. The series, which depicts the world's most poignant unrequited love between a nobleman 'The Duke' cursed to cause death to everything he touches by a witch, and his maid 'Alice,' is heading towards its grand finale after three years, in April 2024!

Half a year has passed since the story of the second season, which aired from July 2023. The third season of "The Duke of Death and His Maid" has now been confirmed to air in April 2024! Additionally, the teaser visual for the third season has been unveiled!

The mystery of The Duke's curse, which has been shrouded in secrecy since the first season, was revealed in the second season to be the work of the once-feared most powerful witch, Caph. The story of The Duke and Alice, who express their desire to become friends with Caph, is finally coming to a close.

Moreover, the staff from the second season, including the animation production by J.C.STAFF, will continue to work on the third season!

What will become of The Duke's curse, and will The Duke and Alice's love come to fruition? Look forward to the story of "The Duke of Death and His Maid"!!