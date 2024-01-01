Toyama and Osaka Among 2025 Must-Visit Destinations

OSAKA, Jan 09 (News On Japan) - The New York Times has released its list of "52 Places to Go in 2025," selecting Toyama and Osaka among the featured locations.

The newspaper annually compiles a ranking of global travel destinations based on its unique insights and criteria.

On January 7th, the list of "52 Places to Go in 2025" was announced, with Toyama ranking 30th. The article highlighted Toyama's efforts to attract tourists as part of the recovery from last year’s devastating earthquakes and heavy rains in the Noto Peninsula. It also introduced the Toyama Glass Art Museum, designed and built by Kengo Kuma, as well as the traditional event "Owara Kaze no Bon."

Osaka, which was ranked 38th, was noted for its hosting of the upcoming Expo and received praise for JR Osaka Station’s large-scale redevelopment project "Grand Green Osaka," described as a "groundbreaking project."

Source: ANN