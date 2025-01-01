Foreign Tourists in Japan Flock to Information Centers

TOKYO, Jul 14 (News On Japan) - As Japan sees a record surge in foreign visitors, tourist information centers across the country have become essential stopovers for international travelers, often serving as their last resort when plans go awry. A recent report took a closer look at how these centers, flooded daily with tourists, respond to the increasingly bold and spontaneous demands of visitors eager to make the most of their trip—especially when it comes to catching a glimpse of Mt. Fuji.

In Asakusa, one of Tokyo’s most popular destinations, the Asakusa Culture and Tourist Information Center sees up to 2,000 foreign visitors daily. Staff provide free guidance in English, Chinese, Korean, and other languages. One woman from Australia, eager to visit a sumo-themed restaurant, was confused by complex map apps and sought help from staff. Though she originally wanted to see a real sumo match in Nagoya, she had to settle for an alternative after tickets sold out.

She was directed to Asakusa Sumo, a restaurant featuring live performances by former wrestlers and hearty meals like chanko-nabe. The entire show, including narration, is in English, and customers can even challenge retired wrestlers in the ring. The venue has become a popular destination among foreign tourists.

Elsewhere, a pair from the United States came to the center with a handwritten address they had seen on YouTube. Staff helped them communicate it to a taxi driver, and they were off to Kitchen Dive, a 24-hour bento shop known for massive portions streamed live online. The travelers picked up a one-kilogram bento box with grilled eel and char siu pork, then returned to their hotel to enjoy it with their grandchildren.

In Shizuoka Prefecture, the tourist center inside Shin-Fuji Station sees a steady stream of travelers all asking the same thing: "How can we see Mt. Fuji?" Many, like one group passing through en route to Kyoto, deliberately get off the bullet train just for a chance to view the iconic mountain. One group was told the bus to Kawaguchiko would leave at 12:05 from platform 5. That day marked the official start of the climbing season on the Yamanashi side, and they successfully reached the summit to witness the sunrise.

But clear views are never guaranteed. One visitor from the UK arrived on a cloudy day, so staff recommended a spiritual alternative: Fujisan Hongū Sengen Taisha Shrine, known as a Mt. Fuji power spot. She followed the directions and made the trip, praying for her family’s health and happiness. "It’s so peaceful and calming," she said.

Another traveler from Bangladesh was determined to see Mt. Fuji. However, buses were not yet running due to the delayed start of the Shizuoka-side climbing season. Staff informed her the only option was a taxi, costing around 12,000 yen one-way. She made the trip and took photos on rocky terrain as proof she had made it—even if the mountain itself remained hidden in the clouds.

A group of three university students from Colombia also wanted to see Mt. Fuji, but were met with overcast skies. Staff offered them a backup plan: renting electric bicycles for 1,000 yen for three hours to explore the surrounding area. Undeterred by 30-degree heat, the group set off and visited a local fishing port restaurant introduced by the center. There, they enjoyed a seafood bowl topped with freshly caught shirasu (whitebait), a regional specialty. "This is so fresh. I love it," one said, expertly handling chopsticks.

Though many visitors did not end up seeing Mt. Fuji itself, they discovered memorable experiences thanks to quick thinking and local insight from tourist center staff. These centers have become lifelines for visitors hoping to salvage spontaneous adventures in unfamiliar territory.

