News On Japan
Travel

Foreign Visitors to Japan Surpass 20 Million at Record Pace

TOKYO, Jul 17 (News On Japan) - Japan welcomed 21,518,100 foreign visitors in the first half of 2025, exceeding 20 million at the fastest pace ever, according to data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization on July 16th. The surge was driven by increased travel during the Chinese New Year holiday and cherry blossom season, resulting in a 21% year-on-year increase.

By country and region, South Korea ranked first with 4,783,500 visitors, a 7.7% rise from the previous year. China followed closely with 4,718,300 visitors, representing a sharp 50% increase.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Pro Golf Tournament Canceled After Bear Sighting

A professional women’s golf tournament scheduled to begin on July 17th in Miyagi Prefecture was canceled after a bear was spotted on the course, as bear-related incidents continue to mount in northern Japan.

No Winner Chosen for the 173rd Akutagawa Prize

For the first time in 27 years, since the 118th prize in 1998, both the Akutagawa Prize and Naoki Prize were left without a recipient, marking only the sixth instance in the prize’s history that such a decision has been made.

Host Club Owner First in Japan Arrested Over Debt Collection

A host club operator in Nagoya has been arrested for allegedly threatening a female customer at her home in an attempt to collect about 1 million yen in unpaid club bills. This marks the first such arrest in Japan following the enforcement of revised regulations on the adult entertainment industry.

Nissan to Shut Down Oppama Plant in 2027

Nissan Motor announced on the evening of July 15th that it will end vehicle production at its key Oppama Plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, by the end of fiscal 2027. Company President Ivan Espinosa held a press conference at 5 p.m. to explain the decision.

Late-Night Crowd of Train Photographers Causes Chaos

About 300 railway enthusiasts gathered near JR Ōmiya Station in Saitama City around 3 a.m. on July 13th, creating chaos that escalated to the point of police intervention.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Foreign Visitors to Japan Surpass 20 Million at Record Pace

Japan welcomed 21,518,100 foreign visitors in the first half of 2025, exceeding 20 million at the fastest pace ever, according to data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization on July 16th. The surge was driven by increased travel during the Chinese New Year holiday and cherry blossom season, resulting in a 21% year-on-year increase.

Tokyo to Hokkaido (Hakodate) by Shinkansen: Gran Class and Ordinary Car

The video features mainly the latest Gran Class seating and service in 2025. (Solo Travel Japan)

Japan’s New LNG-Powered Luxury Liner Asuka III Makes First Call at Hakata Port

Japan’s first new luxury cruise ship in 34 years, the Asuka III, operated by the NYK Group, is 230 meters long and can accommodate up to 744 passengers, and made its inaugural port call at Hakata Port on Monday morning.

New Leonardo da Vinci Works Unveiled at Italy Pavilion in Osaka Expo

A new pair of works by Leonardo da Vinci are now on display at the Italy Pavilion of Expo 2025 Osaka–Kansai, drawing strong attention as one of the venue’s most talked-about exhibits. These newly revealed pieces, part of the renowned "Atlantic Codex," were unveiled on July 14th.

Flaming Torches Mark Summer Festival in Wakayama

The annual Nachi Fire Festival lit up the stone steps of Kumano Nachi Taisha on Monday in Nachikatsuura, Wakayama Prefecture, with a dramatic procession of blazing torches and sacred mikoshi shrines.

Late-Night Crowd of Train Photographers Causes Chaos

About 300 railway enthusiasts gathered near JR Ōmiya Station in Saitama City around 3 a.m. on July 13th, creating chaos that escalated to the point of police intervention.

Visitors Staying in Nara Reach Record High

The number of people who stayed overnight in Nara City in 2023 reached approximately 2.04 million, the highest figure in the past 15 years.

Typhoon Makes Landfall in Hokkaido for First Time in Nine Years

Typhoon No. 5 made landfall near Cape Erimo in Hokkaido in the early hours of July 15th, marking the first time in nine years that a typhoon has struck the northernmost of Japan’s main islands.