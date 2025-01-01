Foreign Visitors to Japan Surpass 20 Million at Record Pace

TOKYO, Jul 17 (News On Japan) - Japan welcomed 21,518,100 foreign visitors in the first half of 2025, exceeding 20 million at the fastest pace ever, according to data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization on July 16th. The surge was driven by increased travel during the Chinese New Year holiday and cherry blossom season, resulting in a 21% year-on-year increase.
By country and region, South Korea ranked first with 4,783,500 visitors, a 7.7% rise from the previous year. China followed closely with 4,718,300 visitors, representing a sharp 50% increase.
Source: テレ東BIZ