Visitors Staying in Nara Reach Record High

NARA, Jul 16 (News On Japan) - The number of people who stayed overnight in Nara City in 2023 reached approximately 2.04 million, the highest figure in the past 15 years.

According to the city of Nara, a total of 2.038 million people stayed overnight in the city last year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2019 and marking the highest number since record-keeping began 15 years ago.

Of this total, foreign tourists accounted for 445,000, setting a new all-time high.

City officials attribute the growth to increasing recognition of Nara as a destination worthy of extended stays, as well as the active development of hotel accommodations, including lower-priced options.

The total number of tourists who visited Nara in 2023, including day-trippers, reached 14.87 million—up 21.9% from the previous year.

The city government emphasized that offering travel plans that match public interest will be essential going forward and aims to work closely with the tourism association to better understand visitor needs.

