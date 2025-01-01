News On Japan
Travel

New Leonardo da Vinci Works Unveiled at Italy Pavilion in Osaka Expo

OSAKA, Jul 16 (News On Japan) - A new pair of works by Leonardo da Vinci are now on display at the Italy Pavilion of Expo 2025 Osaka–Kansai, drawing strong attention as one of the venue’s most talked-about exhibits. These newly revealed pieces, part of the renowned "Atlantic Codex," were unveiled on July 14th.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on July 14th, two large crates arrived at the Italy Pavilion ahead of opening hours. Inside were two freshly arrived documents from Italy—pages from the Atlantic Codex, a vast collection of over 1,000 pages of da Vinci's sketches and writings from the Renaissance.

Until July 13th, two other pages had been on display, but the new sketches arrived last week and were swapped in early that morning. The handover process was carried out in a tightly controlled setting.

At 8 a.m., the new works were revealed—one a study of light and shadow, the other a sketch of a church in Milan. As an artist, architect, and inventor, da Vinci is often described as a “universal genius,” and these pieces are regarded as vital documents offering insight into his thinking and methodology.

Staff who accompanied the sketches from Italy meticulously inspected the artworks for over an hour to ensure no damage had occurred during transport. The preparations finished just three minutes before the venue opened at 9 a.m.

"It felt like something out of a movie, but it's real," one visitor said. Another noted, "Even in Italy, you rarely get to see them this close. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I really felt Italy’s cultural depth."

To protect the delicate works, strict humidity controls have been implemented—an especially important measure given Japan’s markedly more humid climate compared to Italy. Moisture-regulating sheets have been applied to the backs of the frames to preserve the condition of the sketches.

Asked why the works were rotated, Italy’s government representative Mario Vattani explained: "These sketches are extremely valuable and fragile. Their exposure time must be minimized. In fact, these particular drawings aren’t even viewable in Italy."

These Italian cultural treasures will remain on display at the Expo until its closing in three months.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nissan to Shut Down Oppama Plant in 2027

Nissan Motor announced on the evening of July 15th that it will end vehicle production at its key Oppama Plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, by the end of fiscal 2027. Company President Ivan Espinosa held a press conference at 5 p.m. to explain the decision.

Late-Night Crowd of Train Photographers Causes Chaos

About 300 railway enthusiasts gathered near JR Ōmiya Station in Saitama City around 3 a.m. on July 13th, creating chaos that escalated to the point of police intervention.

Clothes Removed by Deepfake AI in 30 Seconds

Sexual deepfakes, created using generative AI, are rapidly emerging as a new form of digital abuse, with cases increasing across Japan. Without their knowledge, individuals—especially minors—are finding their photos misused to produce sexually explicit images or videos, often in under a minute.

Japan's Ruling Bloc Faces Tough Battle to Keep Majority

The ruling coalition is facing an increasingly difficult battle to retain its majority in Japan’s House of Councillors, according to a mid-campaign opinion poll by FNN ahead of the July 20th election. Meanwhile, the minor party Sanseitō is showing strong momentum and could see a significant boost in its number of seats.

Man Killed by Bear Attack While Delivering Newspapers in Hokkaido

A 52-year-old newspaper deliveryman was killed in the early hours of July 12th after being attacked by a bear in a residential area of Fukushima Town, Hokkaido.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

New Leonardo da Vinci Works Unveiled at Italy Pavilion in Osaka Expo

A new pair of works by Leonardo da Vinci are now on display at the Italy Pavilion of Expo 2025 Osaka–Kansai, drawing strong attention as one of the venue’s most talked-about exhibits. These newly revealed pieces, part of the renowned "Atlantic Codex," were unveiled on July 14th.

Flaming Torches Mark Summer Festival in Wakayama

The annual Nachi Fire Festival lit up the stone steps of Kumano Nachi Taisha on Monday in Nachikatsuura, Wakayama Prefecture, with a dramatic procession of blazing torches and sacred mikoshi shrines.

Visitors Staying in Nara Reach Record High

The number of people who stayed overnight in Nara City in 2023 reached approximately 2.04 million, the highest figure in the past 15 years.

Typhoon Makes Landfall in Hokkaido for First Time in Nine Years

Typhoon No. 5 made landfall near Cape Erimo in Hokkaido in the early hours of July 15th, marking the first time in nine years that a typhoon has struck the northernmost of Japan’s main islands.

Foreign Tourists in Japan Flock to Information Centers

As Japan sees a record surge in foreign visitors, tourist information centers across the country have become essential stopovers for international travelers, often serving as their last resort when plans go awry. A recent report took a closer look at how these centers, flooded daily with tourists, respond to the increasingly bold and spontaneous demands of visitors eager to make the most of their trip—especially when it comes to catching a glimpse of Mt. Fuji.

Illegal Outdoor Bathing Spot in Niseko Forced to Close

A hot spring inn in the popular resort area of Niseko, Hokkaido, has been forced to suspend operations at one of its baths after an unauthorized open-air bath was found to have been built near its hot spring source.

Legoland Japan Kicks Off Summer with Pirate Water Cannon Show

Legoland Japan in Nagoya’s Minato Ward unveiled a new water attraction on July 11th as part of its special summer program, "Soaking Wet Summer at Legoland," which features six different water activities.

Expo Water Show to Resume

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition announced that the popular water show at the Expo venue, which had been suspended since early June due to the detection of Legionella bacteria at levels exceeding safety standards, will resume on July 11th.