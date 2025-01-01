New Leonardo da Vinci Works Unveiled at Italy Pavilion in Osaka Expo

OSAKA, Jul 16 (News On Japan) - A new pair of works by Leonardo da Vinci are now on display at the Italy Pavilion of Expo 2025 Osaka–Kansai, drawing strong attention as one of the venue’s most talked-about exhibits. These newly revealed pieces, part of the renowned "Atlantic Codex," were unveiled on July 14th.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on July 14th, two large crates arrived at the Italy Pavilion ahead of opening hours. Inside were two freshly arrived documents from Italy—pages from the Atlantic Codex, a vast collection of over 1,000 pages of da Vinci's sketches and writings from the Renaissance.

Until July 13th, two other pages had been on display, but the new sketches arrived last week and were swapped in early that morning. The handover process was carried out in a tightly controlled setting.

At 8 a.m., the new works were revealed—one a study of light and shadow, the other a sketch of a church in Milan. As an artist, architect, and inventor, da Vinci is often described as a “universal genius,” and these pieces are regarded as vital documents offering insight into his thinking and methodology.

Staff who accompanied the sketches from Italy meticulously inspected the artworks for over an hour to ensure no damage had occurred during transport. The preparations finished just three minutes before the venue opened at 9 a.m.

"It felt like something out of a movie, but it's real," one visitor said. Another noted, "Even in Italy, you rarely get to see them this close. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I really felt Italy’s cultural depth."

To protect the delicate works, strict humidity controls have been implemented—an especially important measure given Japan’s markedly more humid climate compared to Italy. Moisture-regulating sheets have been applied to the backs of the frames to preserve the condition of the sketches.

Asked why the works were rotated, Italy’s government representative Mario Vattani explained: "These sketches are extremely valuable and fragile. Their exposure time must be minimized. In fact, these particular drawings aren’t even viewable in Italy."

These Italian cultural treasures will remain on display at the Expo until its closing in three months.

Source: YOMIURI