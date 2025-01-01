News On Japan
Typhoon Makes Landfall in Hokkaido for First Time in Nine Years

HOKKAIDO, Jul 15 (News On Japan) - Typhoon No. 5 made landfall near Cape Erimo in Hokkaido in the early hours of July 15th, marking the first time in nine years that a typhoon has struck the northernmost of Japan’s main islands.

At around 2 a.m., the typhoon reached the Hokkaido coast, and by 5 a.m. in Kushiro Port, large, tightly packed waves were observed across the water’s surface. Kushiro City recorded a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 24.3 meters per second shortly before 5 a.m.

JR Hokkaido suspended local train services on lines including the Nemuro Line and the Senmō Line from the first departure of the day. Some limited express trains were also canceled due to power outages caused by fallen trees.

The typhoon moved into the Sea of Okhotsk and transitioned into an extratropical cyclone by around 9 a.m., but authorities are urging continued caution over high waves along the Pacific coast through the evening.

Source: TBS

