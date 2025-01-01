Legoland Japan Kicks Off Summer with Pirate Water Cannon Show

NAGOYA, Jul 11 (News On Japan) - Legoland Japan in Nagoya’s Minato Ward unveiled a new water attraction on July 11th as part of its special summer program, "Soaking Wet Summer at Legoland," which features six different water activities.

The newly introduced attraction, called "Pirate Crew’s Blazing Shaku-Size," began operation on July 11th. It features twelve water cannons that blast water up to 20 meters into the air, drenching guests as the spray rains down.

The stage show includes appearances by the “Blackbeard Pirates” and the “Shark Squad,” who dance and engage with guests during the performance.

The “Soaking Wet Summer at Legoland” event will run through August 31st.

Source: Nagoya TV News