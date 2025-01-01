Illegal Outdoor Bathing Spot in Niseko Forced to Close

HOKKAIDO, Jul 13 (News On Japan) - A hot spring inn in the popular resort area of Niseko, Hokkaido, has been forced to suspend operations at one of its baths after an unauthorized open-air bath was found to have been built near its hot spring source.

The incident occurred at Niseko Goshiki Onsen Ryokan, a well-known retreat located around 750 meters above sea level in Rankoshi Town. The inn, famous for its natural sulfur-rich hot springs and scenic views, discovered that someone had tampered with its hot spring source to create several illegal outdoor bathing spots.

According to inn manager Naoki Sato, artificial arrangements of stones and dug-out basins were found at the source area, where hot spring water usually flows like a stream. These modifications had diverted the flow of water, reducing the supply to the inn.

Sato said the issue was noticed around July 1st, when the volume of water reaching the inn dropped. Upon inspecting the spring source, located about 200 meters away, staff discovered multiple makeshift outdoor baths. Wooden boards believed to be used as seats, cigarette butts, bath mats, and containers likely used to draw water were also left at the scene.

The diverted flow forced one of the inn's baths to temporarily shut down. Making matters worse, the spring water at the source is nearly 80°C, far too hot for direct bathing. The intruders had installed a black hose to divert cold spring water from upstream, cleverly mixing it to achieve a suitable bathing temperature.

"It looks like they used the cold water to cool the hot spring water to a comfortable level," Sato explained. "Given the scale of the setup, it was probably done by more than one person."

The inn is currently considering filing a damage report with the police.

Source: FNN