Old Rivals Yamato and Japan Post Join Forces

TOKYO, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - To address the driver shortage crisis, long-standing rivals Yamato Transport and Japan Post have teamed up to tackle Japan's challenging logistical environment known as the "2024 Problem."

Background of the Collaboration: The "Logistics 2024 Problem"

Employees from Yamato Transport are now working alongside post office staff to deliver packages. Yamato Transport has launched "Kuroneko Yu-Mail" this month, where Yamato handles collection, and Japan Post takes care of sorting and delivery.

The collaboration between Yamato Group and Japan Post Group was announced in June last year, driven by the looming "Logistics 2024 Problem." As part of workstyle reforms, truck drivers will face a cap of 960 hours of overtime work annually starting in April. This regulation could reduce the number of packages that can be delivered daily, potentially jeopardizing delivery services. To prevent this, the two logistics giants have formed an alliance.

Interestingly, these two companies have a history of "conflict" over the years. What was the reason for their dispute?

The Reason for the "Conflict": The Issue of "Letter Mail"

Yamato Group and Japan Post Group, now collaborating to tackle the "Logistics 2024 Problem," were once in "conflict" over a particular issue.

Yamato Transport's President at the time, Keiji Yutomi, criticized the monopoly Japan Post held over the delivery of "letter mail," such as letters, postcards, and invoices. In March 2015, Yamato Transport discontinued its Kuroneko Mail Service, which allowed for the delivery of non-letter items like flyers and pamphlets, due to the unclear definition of letter mail and the risk of customers inadvertently breaking the law.

Although the two companies were once in a "conflictual relationship," they chose a mutually beneficial path to solve the "2024 Problem." Yamato Transport can focus its management resources on courier services, while Japan Post can increase its handling volume of postal services, which has been declining.

This collaboration marks a significant shift from rivalry to partnership, as both companies aim to navigate the challenges of the logistics industry together.

Source: ANN