Business | Feb 21

Finance or Experience? The Right Investment Choice for Young People

TOKYO, Feb 21 (News On Japan) - As the new NISA and the current stock market boom fuel the investment fever among the younger generation, there's a growing voice suggesting that experience may be more valuable than financial investment at a young age.

On February 20th, the Nikkei average closing price reached 38,363, inching closer to the highest historical value since 1989.

The question arises: why is Japan currently riding a wave of stock market highs? One of the factors is believed to be the "NISA." The new NISA, which started last month with an indefinite tax-exempt period, has directed a significant amount of personal financial assets, such as savings, towards the stock market, attracting foreign investment.

In response to the NISA, it seems that "young people" are paying attention. According to a survey by Nissay Asset Management last year, about 80% of people in their 20s and 30s are using or interested in NISA. In fact, the number of trading accounts among people in their 20s has surged tenfold compared to ten years ago.

From X: "Young people should start investing sooner rather than later."

"If you don't invest early, you won't benefit from compound interest."

It seems that the investment consciousness among young people is rapidly increasing. However, there's also an opposing view:

From X: "When you're young and don't have money, it's better to spend it on yourself."

"Wouldn't traveling around the world make your life richer?"

So, what should young people focus on now? "Financial investment" or "experience"?

by Brian Dentry

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Meat Lovers Mourn Closure of Iconic Akihabara Restaurant

The main store of Niku no Mansei, an iconic Western-style barbecue restaurant in Akihabara, has announced it will close next month.

Global Semiconductor Giant Transforms Small Japanese Town

A massive Taiwanese semiconductor company has made its way into a town in Kumamoto Prefecture with a population of 43,000.

Royal Splendor in Osaka for 2.5 Billion Yen

An ultra-luxury tower mansion in Umeda, Osaka, with apartments priced as high as 2.5 billion yen ($16.6 million), has seen a surge in popularity, with a lottery held on Monday to determine prospective buyers.

Tomato Price Surge Sends Shockwaves Through Food Industry

Following last year's "Egg Shock," there is now concern over the recent price increases of tomato products such as ketchup and whole tomatoes, with the term "Tomato Shock" being used by some in the restaurant industry to describe the new reality.

"Lord's Pillow Syndrome" Linked to Increased Stroke Risk

Recent research reveals that sleeping on a pillow that is too high can increase the risk of stroke. Experts warn that pillows higher than 12 centimeters should be used with caution, as the risk increases with height.

FOLLOW US
         