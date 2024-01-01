Finance or Experience? The Right Investment Choice for Young People

TOKYO, Feb 21 (News On Japan) - As the new NISA and the current stock market boom fuel the investment fever among the younger generation, there's a growing voice suggesting that experience may be more valuable than financial investment at a young age.

On February 20th, the Nikkei average closing price reached 38,363, inching closer to the highest historical value since 1989.

The question arises: why is Japan currently riding a wave of stock market highs? One of the factors is believed to be the "NISA." The new NISA, which started last month with an indefinite tax-exempt period, has directed a significant amount of personal financial assets, such as savings, towards the stock market, attracting foreign investment.

In response to the NISA, it seems that "young people" are paying attention. According to a survey by Nissay Asset Management last year, about 80% of people in their 20s and 30s are using or interested in NISA. In fact, the number of trading accounts among people in their 20s has surged tenfold compared to ten years ago.

From X: "Young people should start investing sooner rather than later."

"If you don't invest early, you won't benefit from compound interest."

It seems that the investment consciousness among young people is rapidly increasing. However, there's also an opposing view:

From X: "When you're young and don't have money, it's better to spend it on yourself."

"Wouldn't traveling around the world make your life richer?"

So, what should young people focus on now? "Financial investment" or "experience"?

Source: ANN