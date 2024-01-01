Entertainment | Feb 22

Inside the Making of a Hit: London Recording Session Revealed

LONDON, Feb 22 (News On Japan) - The behind-the-scenes making-of video for go!go!vanillas' latest song "SHAKE" has been released on YouTube, recorded at the prestigious Metropolis Studios in London.

The video is directed by Marc Abe, who is based in London. Within the footage, viewers can witness the recording process in London, the filming of the music video, and interviews with the band members sharing their thoughts on producing work overseas.

Released for digital download in January, "SHAKE" marks a new chapter for go!go!vanillas. The song's recording at Metropolis Studios symbolizes the band's global aspirations and the beginning of their journey with IRORI Records. The making-of video titled "SHAKE" (Behind The Scenes In London) is available alongside images and videos related to the article.

In addition to their new release information, go!go!vanillas has also been featured in various TV and radio appearances. Notable broadcasts include rare conversations aired on FM802, featuring collaborations between Asian Kung-Fu Generation and Gen, Vanillas and Ryokuoushoku Shakai, as well as Perfume and Gen. Moreover, members of go!go!vanillas have taken turns hosting a weekly radio show.

The band's transfer to a label within Pony Canyon and their recording experience in London has garnered significant attention, with details about their 10th-anniversary album and the announcement of a tour finale in Makuhari also being released.

by Aya Takahashi

Source: Natalie

