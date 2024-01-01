"Seriously Too Cute": Gestures by Women That Make Men Swoon

TOKYO, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - Men are sensitive to women's gestures. They might be charmed by the casual movements you make without even realizing it. In this article, we introduce three gestures of women that tend to attract men.

The Cozy 'Moe Sleeve'

During the cold season, the 'moe sleeve' -- where the sweater sleeve extends past the wrist -- can make a man's heart flutter. Shivering while wearing 'moe sleeves' and saying "It's cold, isn't it?" can make a man want to warm you up. On chilly days, it's recommended to naturally choose tops that allow you to effortlessly exhibit 'moe sleeves'.

A Gentle 'Wave' from Afar

If you want to make a man's heart skip a beat from a distance, a subtle wave is recommended. It is said that men find the gesture of a woman gently waving from afar to be heartwarming. The modest wave seems to exude an aura of cuteness.

Busy 'Preparations'

Men can also be charmed by the earnestness specific to women when they rush to prepare. The sight of a woman bustling and trying her best can appear incredibly adorable to men. Moreover, when the sentiment of "I must not keep someone waiting" is conveyed, it can make a man's heart flutter even more. Why not deliberately show him how you hustle with your preparations?

Men Are Watching! Men are actually quite attentive to women's gestures. By being a little conscious of "how am I being seen?" your gestures might become even more charming.

Source: MDPR