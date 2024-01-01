Travel | May 03

Nagano's Shiga Kogen Ski Resort Alive with 80cm Snow

NAGANO, May 03 (News On Japan) - Nagano Prefecture's Shiga Kogen is bustling with spring skiers, with significant snow remaining at the Yokoteyama-Shibutoge Ski Resort in Yamanouchi Town.

The opening of the "Shiga-Kusatsu Highland Route" has made it more accessible from the Kanto region, attracting many visitors both from within and outside the prefecture.

According to the ski resort staff, the snow depth is typical for this time of year, with some areas still having about 80 centimeters of snow. The ski resort plans to continue operations until mid-this month.

Source: TBS

