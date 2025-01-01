Norovirus Outbreak at Acclaimed Japanese Restaurant

OSAKA, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - In Kawachinagano City, Osaka, 56 customers of the renowned "Kiichi" Japanese restaurant reported symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting. The local health office has identified norovirus as the cause and issued a two-day operational suspension earlier in February when 33 patrons fell ill.

Despite resuming operations, an additional 23 guests reported similar symptoms later in the month, leading to a conclusion that norovirus was again at fault.

Fortunately, there have been no severe cases, with all individuals reported to be recovering. Nevertheless, the health office has now imposed an indefinite shutdown on the restaurant, effective from the 2nd. "Kiichi" is a locally famous establishment previously featured in the Kansai Michelin Guide.

Source: YOMIURI