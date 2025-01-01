Avatar Robot Debuts at Kitakyushu Airport

News On Japan
Kitakyushu, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - An avatar robot has been introduced at Kitakyushu Airport to assist with customer guidance. A trial aimed at addressing labor shortages began on February 26th.

The "newme" avatar robot, which started operating at the airport on February 26th, features a screen displaying a human face. Operators based in Tokyo control the robot remotely, providing directions to travelers.

During a demonstration, a reporter asked the robot for directions to a souvenir shop. The remote operator responded, "Can you see the escalator on your right?" After confirmation, the operator continued, "Please take that escalator to the second floor. The souvenir shop is on your right."

The trial is being conducted by Avatarin, a subsidiary of the ANA Group, with government support. Kitakyushu Airport operates 24 hours a day, but staffing shortages during early morning and late-night hours pose challenges for customer service. The introduction of avatar robots aims to help mitigate these issues.

"We hope residents of Kitakyushu will experience this new technology and recognize its potential in supporting the region," said Masahiro Tsutsu of Avatarin.

The trial will run until March 6th, excluding March 1st and 2nd.

Source: FBS

