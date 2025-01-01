News On Japan
Train Derails After Hitting Fallen Rock in Fukui

FUKUI, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - A train derailed after colliding with a fallen rock near Hishima Station on the Echizen Railway in Fukui Prefecture on Sunday. No passengers or crew were injured, but service remains suspended on some sections of the line.

The incident occurred near Hishima Station in Katsuyama City. Around 5:30 a.m., a two-car train struck a fallen rock approximately 1.5 meters in size that had landed beside the tracks. The impact caused the front car’s window to crack, leading to the derailment.

There were two passengers and one driver on board at the time, but no injuries were reported.

On Sunday afternoon, the Japan Transport Safety Board arrived at the site to investigate the cause of the accident. As of now, service remains suspended on certain sections of the line, and there is no timeline for resumption.

Source: FNN

