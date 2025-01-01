Japan’s Oldest Train ‘N-Den’ Moved From Heian Shrine for Restoration

KYOTO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Japan’s oldest existing train, the Kyoto Electric Railway streetcar (Kyoto City Transport Bureau No. 2 train, commonly known as N-Den), was relocated by crane early on February 19th near the Otenmon gate at Heian Shrine in Kyoto’s Sakyo Ward.

Originally operated by Kyoto Electric Railway (Kyoden), which introduced Japan’s first streetcar system in the Meiji era, the train is designated as a nationally important cultural property.

Previously housed and displayed in a paid admission area within the shrine grounds, the train had been facing deterioration issues. To address this, Heian Shrine, the train’s owner, plans to enclose it for extensive restoration work, aiming for a public reopening with free access in one year.

