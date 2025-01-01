New Nara Train Lures Expo Visitors

NARA, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - A newly decorated train promoting tourism along the Kintetsu Railway line began operations on February 25th, aiming to attract visitors from the Osaka-Kansai Expo to Nara.

The train, operated by Kintetsu, runs between Gakken Nara-Tomigaoka Station on the Kintetsu Keihanna Line and Yumeshima Station on the Osaka Metro Chuo Line. Its exterior features calligraphy by Aoka, a calligrapher based in Nara, along with ink paintings showcasing the region’s cultural charm.

Designed as a promotional effort, the train encourages Expo visitors to extend their trips to include Nara’s attractions. It will continue operating even after the Expo concludes.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS