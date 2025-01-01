Japan's Birthrate Hits New Record Low at 720,000 in 2024

TOKYO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - The number of children born in Japan in 2024 fell to a record low, marking the ninth consecutive year of decline. According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, 720,988 babies were born last year, a decrease of approximately 38,000 from the previous year. This figure represents the lowest birthrate since records began in 1899.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths reached an all-time high of 1,618,684, up by around 28,000 from the previous year.

As a result, the natural population decline—the difference between births and deaths—hit a record 897,696, highlighting the ongoing demographic crisis.

Source: TBS