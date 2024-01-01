Business | Feb 28

Honda Unveils Next-Generation Eco Car

TOKYO, Feb 28 (News On Japan) - Honda has unveiled a next-generation eco car that uses hydrogen as fuel and can also be charged from a household outlet.

Honda's new hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is the first Japanese car that can be refueled with hydrogen at a station and charged as a plug-in EV using a household power source.

It is scheduled to be released in Japan this summer.

The vehicle uses a hydrogen fuel cell system developed in collaboration with General Motors and emits zero CO2 while driving.

With just three minutes of hydrogen refueling, the vehicle can travel over 600 kilometers combined with its EV range.

Toyota and other manufacturers are also advancing the popularization of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Source: ANN

Honda Unveils Next-Generation Eco Car

