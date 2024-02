NARA, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - In the center of the Nara Basin, in Tahara Motosu Town, lies the Toga-Kagi Archaeological Site, a moated settlement of Japan's Yayoi period that thrived for approximately 700 years, not only in craftsmanship but also in trade.

This site holds a surprising connection to one of ancient history's greatest mysteries: the Yamatai Kingdom. This video delves into the grand historical romance of this site...

Source: YOMIURI