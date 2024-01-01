Business | Mar 02

Uniqlo Hires Record Number of International Staff

TOKYO, Mar 02 (News On Japan) - Fast Retailing, the company behind Uniqlo, held an early entrance ceremony on the 1st of March.

Chairman and CEO Tadashi Yanai stated, "You all can work globally, not just in Japan, but in stores around the world. Please make sure to go global. Create the best teams in stores worldwide."

It has become customary for Fast Retailing to hold its entrance ceremony in March, a month earlier than other major companies, to ensure that new employees can become immediately effective and contribute during the busy Golden Week period.

On March 1st, approximately 270 new employees, including 19 from India and Vietnam hired through the international recruitment program, attended the ceremony dressed in outfits that expressed their individuality.

Most of the new employees will undergo training at the headquarters for about three days before taking up their duties at Uniqlo or GU stores.

Fast Retailing has been strengthening its recruitment of global talent by collaborating with universities overseas since 2019, with the hiring of 19 workers is the highest number since the start of the collaboration.

Source: ANN

