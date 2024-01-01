TOKYO, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - The premiere date for the TV anime "Shūmatsu Train Doko e Iku? [Where Does The Last Train Go?]" has been set for release on April 1st, depicting a town where the residents have undergone upheaval.

The story follows the protagonist, Shizuru Chikura, and her friends, Hoshifusa Nadeshiko, Reimi Kuga, and Akira Shinonome, as they embark on a train journey to search for their friend that went missing suddenly. The anime will be broadcast on AT-X, TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS11. It has also been announced that the series will be simultaneously broadcast and streamed exclusively on dAnime Store, with promotional commercials already released.

Furthermore, a manga adaptation by Torimura began serialization on KADOKAWA's web manga site, Kadokomi, on March 25th. The story unfolds from the perspective of Akira. "Shūmatsu Train Doko e Iku?" 「終末トレインどこへいく？」is directed by Tsutomu Mizushima, who is known for "SHIROBAKO" and "Girls & Panzer," with series composition by Michiko Yokote, who also worked on "SHIROBAKO," and character design by Asako Nishida of the "Love Live!" series. Animation production is handled by EMT Squared, known for the "Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear" series.

Source: Natalie