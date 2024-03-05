86 out of 100 Companies Utilize AI

TOKYO, Mar 05 (News On Japan) - In a survey conducted by NHK targeting 100 major domestic companies, 86 companies reported that they are utilizing generative AI. Of these, 36 companies are using it for advanced and specialized tasks. The survey was carried out from December last year to January this year, with responses received from all the companies.

The breakdown of the usage of generative AI is as follows: - "Already introduced": 86 companies - "Not introduced": 10 companies - "No response": 4 companies

When the 86 companies that have introduced AI were asked about the specific tasks for which they are using it, responses were: - "Limited to general tasks such as document and material creation": 48 companies - "Combined with their own systems for advanced and specialized tasks": 36 companies

In the free description section, companies that use generative AI for advanced tasks stated that they use publicly available generative AI for general tasks like summarizing documents and have constructed an internal environment with specialized generative AI trained on their own data for company-specific tasks, with usage varying by application and domain. There were also comments indicating that using AI for tasks such as document audit support could lead to a reduction in annual work hours by as much as 1,820 hours, pointing to increased operational efficiency. According to the survey, approximately 80% of the companies that are already utilizing generative AI responded that they plan to expand the areas of its application in the future.

Source: NHK