What You Thought You Knew About Bacon and Ham Might Be Wrong!

TOKYO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - It seems that bacon and ham, staples in our diet, are quite similar, but what actually differentiates them?

Bacon and Ham: A Common Misconception?

During the "Meat Day (29th)" celebrations, which coincided with Golden Week, various meat festivals were held across the country. We all know about bacon and ham, but what exactly is the difference between these two meats? It might surprise you what people think:

A person in their 60s said, "I always thought bacon came from the belly of the pig (and ham from loins or thighs)."

A person in their 20s mentioned, "Isn't it whether you can eat them raw? Ham is generally eaten raw, and bacon is intended to be cooked."

Another in their 30s noted, "They come from different types of meat."

And yet another in their 20s pondered, "Maybe they come from different animals?"

Is it the part of the pig they come from, or the way they are processed? What really is the difference?

Manufacturing Process: More Similar Than You Think

Masayuki Nagata, the marketing director at Nippon Ham who has been involved in bacon and ham development for over 20 years and consumes them daily, provided some insights.

Nagata said, "Many customers ask if it's the type of meat used, but actually, that’s not the case."

Contrary to popular belief, where bacon is generally thought to be made from pork belly and ham from the loin, there are many types available. There are bacons made from loin and hams made from belly meat.

So, what really distinguishes bacon from ham?

Nagata clarified, "The clear difference lies in the method of heat processing. Think of roast ham, which is typically steamed or boiled, versus bacon, which is cured through smoking. This is where the processes diverge."

In essence, bacon and ham start with almost identical manufacturing steps, but it is the cooking process that differentiates them. Bacon is solely smoked, whereas ham is primarily boiled or steamed.

There are some types of ham that are smoked, but if it's only smoked, it's bacon; if it’s prepared through other heat methods, it's considered ham.

Furthermore, it’s important to note that prosciutto, known as raw ham, is categorized differently since it's uncooked meat, unlike bacon and ham, which are cooked meats.

A person in their 40s commented, "I never knew this. It’s quite interesting."

And someone in their 30s added, "I think I'll discuss this with my family when I get home."

Source: ANN