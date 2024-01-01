News On Japan
Beware of Mixing Energy Drinks and Alcohol: Ministry Warns

TOKYO, May 16 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has issued a warning about the dangers of consuming alcohol and energy drinks together.

In a message posted on the ministry's official X (formerly Twitter) account, they stated: "Do not drink caffeinated beverages with alcohol. This can lead to excessive intake of both caffeine and alcohol."

The ministry highlighted that caffeine, found in coffee, tea, and energy drinks, can cause dizziness and tremors when consumed in excess. They emphasized that mixing energy drinks with alcohol can mask the depressant effects of alcohol, leading to unintentional overconsumption.

There have been cases of fatal caffeine overdose from excessive energy drink consumption. To address this, the ministry's website provides information on beverages with high caffeine content and guidelines for safe consumption levels.

Source: ANN

