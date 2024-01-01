News On Japan
Food

Ginza's Luxury Sushi at a Bargain

TOKYO, May 20 (News On Japan) - In the heart of Ginza lies the upscale sushi restaurant 'Toryumon,' known for serving sushi that costs 27,500 yen at its nearby flagship store for just 4,980 yen using the same ingredients. The primary reason for this affordability is that the restaurant serves as a training ground for young apprentice chefs.

In the sushi industry, it is said that it takes ten years of training before one can begin making sushi. The program follows a 22-year-old apprentice chef aiming for a promotion to a full-fledged sushi chef in just his third year. Suddenly, he is informed of an unexpected "promotion test." Will he earn the title of a full-fledged chef?

Why Is Luxury Sushi Available at a Bargain?

One reason for the affordability is that this is a rare "standing sushi bar" in Ginza. Additionally, the kitchen uses a massive "central kitchen" in the basement, which works in tandem with the flagship store nearby for efficiency.

However, the biggest reason for the low prices is the apprentice chefs. The sushi is prepared by young chefs who are considered "teko" or apprentice chefs at the flagship store, where they are not even allowed to fillet fish.

Yamamoto Hayato, a 23-year-old apprentice chef, says, "Typically, it takes ten years of training before you can start making sushi in Ginza. I am grateful for this opportunity to train at this restaurant."

The restaurant covers the cost of training the young chefs, which helps keep prices low. Not only are the omakase sets affordable, but individual pieces are also priced significantly lower. For example, the popular bafun uni costs 980 yen here, compared to 3,300 yen at the flagship store. Similarly, the meticulously prepared simmered anago costs 580 yen instead of 1,650 yen.

Akifumi Sakagami, the executive head chef of Onodera Food Service's "Sushi Ginza Onodera," admits, "It's tough, but we can't focus solely on profit."

Sakagami explains, "Without clear goals for when they can start making sushi or filleting fish, young chefs may leave. So, we decided to let them try sooner." This system helps prevent young chefs from leaving and allows them to be promoted to full-fledged chefs if their skills are recognized. So far, three have been promoted.

The restaurant's name, "Toryumon," is synonymous with the phrase "climbing the dragon gate," referring to their apprentice chefs aiming to become full-fledged chefs.

The Difference in Sushi Quality

One standout apprentice is Naoki Egi, a 22-year-old chef aspiring to become a full-fledged chef. Egi has been working at the restaurant for two and a half months. Under the watchful eye of Executive Chef Sakagami, Egi practices making sushi every day.

The difference in sushi quality lies in how the vinegared rice is shaped. While both pieces may look the same from the outside, the sushi made by the executive chef has a light, airy texture with an even thickness. Egi's sushi, however, shows uneven thickness and a lack of consistency.

Gaining Knowledge from the Chef

Egi eagerly follows Sakagami on fish-buying trips to learn how to select the best fish. Sakagami emphasizes the importance of balancing quality and price. They come across a massive wild yellowtail, which is less in demand and therefore more affordable.

Egi, surprised by this insight, says, "I had no idea large, wild fish could be a good deal."

Practicing at Home

At home, Egi practices shaping rice balls using paper to simulate sushi rice, demonstrating his dedication to mastering the craft.

The Promotion Test

Egi is soon given a promotion test. He must prepare akami sushi in just two steps, as previously instructed. Despite his efforts, the rice balls he makes are too dense due to excessive handling.

Chef Sakagami evaluates Egi's sushi, pointing out that Egi's rice weighs 9 grams compared to his own 7 grams, indicating too much handling. Egi scores 27 out of 100 but remains determined to keep improving.

"I'll keep trying," Egi vows, undeterred by the setback.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Revolutionary Cancer Detection: Genius Mathematician Invents Technology to See the Unseen

Professor Kenjiro Kimura of Kobe University, who also serves as the CEO of Integral Geometry Science, has made a groundbreaking discovery in applied mathematics by solving an unsolved problem and inventing the world's first 'through-object visualization technology.'

Osaka's 'Myakumyaku' Statue Vandalized with 'Free Palestine' Message

The 'Myakumyaku' statue, the official character of Expo 2025, placed in front of Osaka City Hall, has been vandalized with English text saying 'Free Palestine', prompting the city to file a damage report.

Two Policemen Injured in Bear Attack While Investigating Body in Forest

Efforts to retrieve the body of a man found in a forest in Akita Prefecture, where two male police officers were attacked by a bear on Saturday, were abandoned Sunday with the possibility the bear is still lurking in the area.

Sanja Festival Reaches Peak

Temperatures soared above 30C in northern Japan and northern Kyushu on Sunday, marking a true summer day, while weather conditions in western and eastern Japan worsened. In Tokyo, the early summer spectacle, the Asakusa Sanja Festival, reached its climax.

City of Los Angeles names May 17 Shohei Ohtani Day

or as long as Shohei Ohtani plays for the Dodgers -- which will be at least for the next decade -- May 17 will be known as “Shohei Ohtani Day” in Los Angeles County. (MLB)

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Food NEWS

Ginza's Luxury Sushi at a Bargain

In the heart of Ginza lies the upscale sushi restaurant 'Toryumon,' known for serving sushi that costs 27,500 yen at its nearby flagship store for just 4,980 yen using the same ingredients. The primary reason for this affordability is that the restaurant serves as a training ground for young apprentice chefs.

The Hidden Struggles of Popular Sushi Shops

Have you ever experienced the sudden disappearance of your local sushi shop? Amid the success of major conveyor belt sushi chains, 'neighborhood sushi shops' are now facing an existential crisis.

How Much Do You Spend on Lunch?

Japanese workers are tightening their belts when it comes to expenditure on weekday lunches, as more people become conscious of saving money due to rising prices.

Beware of Mixing Energy Drinks and Alcohol: Ministry Warns

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has issued a warning about the dangers of consuming alcohol and energy drinks together.

Insider Tips for Ordering Food in Japan with ONLY Basic Japanese!

Today, as a seasoned food content creator and influencer, Stephanie from Australia is ready to be your guide through the bustling streets of Tokyo and beyond. In this new series, with her insider knowledge and knack for uncovering hidden gems, she'll show you how to savor Japanese cuisine, even if you're still mastering the language. (Japan by Food)

Udon Revolution in Tokyo: New Trends Stir Excitement in the Culinary Scene

Japan's beloved soul food, udon, is experiencing a new wave of innovation. In the fiercely competitive "udon battleground" of Tokyo, where renowned eateries from across Japan converge, a fresh movement is reshaping the traditional noodle scene. New udon creations are being churned out as part of a spirited battle for survival among these establishments.

Brand Crab Mislabeling Scandal

A scandal involving the mislabeling of the brand crab "Maizuru Crab" was uncovered last month in a small port town in Kyotango City, Kyoto Prefecture, a deception has been carried out systematically for many years.

To Discard or Not to Discard Tuna Can Juice?

Tuna sandwiches, tuna onigiri, and even tuna pasta are popular dishes, but what should be done with the juice inside tuna cans? Some people discard it, while others use it in cooking. The question arises, what's the manufacturer's recommendation?