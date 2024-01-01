News On Japan
Food

How Much Do You Spend on Lunch?

TOKYO, May 17 (News On Japan) - Japanese workers are tightening their belts when it comes to expenditure on weekday lunches, as more people become conscious of saving money due to rising prices.

On May 16, it was announced that Japan's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) from January to March showed a decline in "private consumption" for four consecutive quarters, the first time since the Lehman Shock.

In a Tokyo park during lunchtime, people were asked how much they spend on lunch.

"I often buy lunch from a standing bar that sells lunch boxes for 650 yen. When I try to save, I aim to keep it within 500 yen."

"I bought an onigiri and cold Chinese noodles from a convenience store for 850 yen. It was quite expensive."

"Usually, I try to keep my lunch expenses to around 600 yen."

In response to ongoing price increases, people are making efforts to reduce costs, with workers spending on average 452 yen for a weekday lunch.

A woman said, "I often choose cheaper options like onigiri. The yen's depreciation affects prices, so it can't be helped."

One popular item among consumers is the larger portion meals offered by convenience stores, which keep the same price but increase the quantity by 25%.

A spokesperson from a convenience store chain said, "Starting this week, we began selling larger portion meals in the Chubu region at the same price. We planned this to offer customers more value and enjoyment despite rising prices."

A customer noted, "Getting more food for the same price is a great deal. It feels satisfying to eat more for less."

In another interview, a customer expressed, "With prices rising, having larger portions at the same price is a relief. You can definitely feel the impact of inflation when paying for essentials."

From January to March, Japan's GDP declined by an annualized 2.0%, with private consumption down for the fourth consecutive quarter, marking the first such decline since 2009 during the Lehman Shock.

A shopper at an electronics store commented, "Even phones are becoming more expensive. If I buy one, it will be a cheaper model, or I might not buy one at all."

Another shopper added, "Living with Japan's prices, if wages increase, things might change, but for now, it feels like we're at our limit with the current economic situation."

The government forecasts that employment and income will increase, leading to a gradual economic recovery. However, historical yen depreciation poses challenges for the Japanese economy.

"Many people are cutting back on expenses. It's difficult even to keep lunch costs within a coin's worth. Prices have gone up," one customer remarked.

Through the News Dig app, we surveyed users about their average lunch spending. The most common response was 400-600 yen, with 23.3% of respondents aiming to keep costs around one coin (500 yen). Another 17.9% reported bringing their own lunch.

Economist Mr. Katayama explained, "GDP is essentially the nation's earnings, with private consumption accounting for 60%. It's a crucial indicator, and the four consecutive quarters of decline are concerning, significantly falling short of economists' predictions. This is a clear result of increased savings due to higher prices driven by the yen's depreciation."

Survey results also indicate reduced spending on non-essential items, such as books, down 5.8%, and noodles, down 5%, reflecting a cautious consumer mindset. "The mood of 'don't spend' persists, influenced by a fear of insufficient government support since the bubble burst," noted an analyst.

Efforts to provide hope and positive news continue, but educational costs have also decreased by over 10%, indicating financial strain on households. "Raising wages could help increase consumption," the analyst added.

The government predicts that consumption will eventually rebound with tax cuts and wage increases. However, sustained economic growth remains uncertain, and strategies for finding happiness within current limits are needed.

"The notion of constant growth might be an illusion. It's important to seek fulfillment within modest means rather than constantly striving for growth," concluded Mr. Katayama.

Source: TBS

POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo University Students Protest Against Israel, Call for Palestinian Liberation

A protest was held at the University of Tokyo on Thursday, coinciding with "Nakba Day" on May 15, with about 500 students advocating for Palestinian liberation and condemning Israel's actions as "massacres."

Explosion in Central Kyoto Injures Two

An explosion in central Kyoto on Thursday morning has left two injured and caused significant disruptions. The scene immediately after the fire was captured on video, with loud sirens blaring and the area filled with thick smoke, reducing visibility to less than 20 meters.

Man Dies After Being Thrown into Sea During Birthday Celebration; Two Arrested

Two men have been arrested for throwning a friend off a pier causing him to drown during a birthday party in Yaiz, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The Grand Shield Collects 8 Billion Yen Through Illegal Bonds

The president and seven employees of The Grand Shield, previously featured in Japanese media due to financial troubles with dental braces, have been arrested for selling high-yield bonds without registration, promising annual returns of 20%. It is believed that two women among the suspects collected 4.6 billion yen alone.

Beware of Mixing Energy Drinks and Alcohol: Ministry Warns

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has issued a warning about the dangers of consuming alcohol and energy drinks together.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Food NEWS

How Much Do You Spend on Lunch?

Japanese workers are tightening their belts when it comes to expenditure on weekday lunches, as more people become conscious of saving money due to rising prices.

Beware of Mixing Energy Drinks and Alcohol: Ministry Warns

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has issued a warning about the dangers of consuming alcohol and energy drinks together.

Insider Tips for Ordering Food in Japan with ONLY Basic Japanese!

Today, as a seasoned food content creator and influencer, Stephanie from Australia is ready to be your guide through the bustling streets of Tokyo and beyond. In this new series, with her insider knowledge and knack for uncovering hidden gems, she'll show you how to savor Japanese cuisine, even if you're still mastering the language. (Japan by Food)

Udon Revolution in Tokyo: New Trends Stir Excitement in the Culinary Scene

Japan's beloved soul food, udon, is experiencing a new wave of innovation. In the fiercely competitive "udon battleground" of Tokyo, where renowned eateries from across Japan converge, a fresh movement is reshaping the traditional noodle scene. New udon creations are being churned out as part of a spirited battle for survival among these establishments.

Brand Crab Mislabeling Scandal

A scandal involving the mislabeling of the brand crab "Maizuru Crab" was uncovered last month in a small port town in Kyotango City, Kyoto Prefecture, a deception has been carried out systematically for many years.

To Discard or Not to Discard Tuna Can Juice?

Tuna sandwiches, tuna onigiri, and even tuna pasta are popular dishes, but what should be done with the juice inside tuna cans? Some people discard it, while others use it in cooking. The question arises, what's the manufacturer's recommendation?

Tokyo Delicious Museum: A Culinary Celebration of Tokyo's Diverse Flavors

From May 17 to 19, 2024, Tokyo's culinary landscape will come alive at the "Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum," a gastronomy event that promises a feast for the senses. Set in the picturesque Symbol Promenade Park in Ariake, Tokyo, the festival will gather some of Tokyo's most beloved eateries for a three-day extravaganza of food, fun, and festivity.

Japan's Rice Flour Revolution: Ministry of Agriculture Forms 'Komeni' Team

Amid global wheat shortages due to abnormal weather conditions and the depreciation of the yen, Japan is seeing price hikes and suspensions in the sale of products like orange juice, leading some to turn to domestic alternatives like mandarin juice. One such alternative gaining attention as a substitute for imported goods is rice flour.