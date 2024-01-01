Food

Brand Crab Mislabeling Scandal

KYOTO, May 10 (News On Japan) - A scandal involving the mislabeling of the brand crab "Maizuru Crab" was uncovered last month in a small port town in Kyotango City, Kyoto Prefecture, a deception has been carried out systematically for many years.

Shocking statements have also emerged from a man who was coerced into participating in the crime. Additionally, legitimate fishermen express their anger over the deceit that tarnished their industry.

Furthermore, we also covered the current situation of "Kumamoto Clams," whose reputation suffered greatly due to past mislabeling incidents. Interviews reveal the struggles and frustrations of honest fishermen over the past two years, who have suffered because of the actions of a few unscrupulous traders. Efforts are now underway to revive the tarnished brand.

Regaining lost trust is not easy. The future of the "Maizuru Brand" hangs in the balance: will it disappear, or can it be restored? We closely follow the realities of origin mislabeling and the potential end of the brand.

Source: YOMIURI

MORE Food NEWS

To Discard or Not to Discard Tuna Can Juice?

Tuna sandwiches, tuna onigiri, and even tuna pasta are popular dishes, but what should be done with the juice inside tuna cans? Some people discard it, while others use it in cooking. The question arises, what's the manufacturer's recommendation?

Tokyo Delicious Museum: A Culinary Celebration of Tokyo's Diverse Flavors

From May 17 to 19, 2024, Tokyo's culinary landscape will come alive at the "Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum," a gastronomy event that promises a feast for the senses. Set in the picturesque Symbol Promenade Park in Ariake, Tokyo, the festival will gather some of Tokyo's most beloved eateries for a three-day extravaganza of food, fun, and festivity.

Japan's Rice Flour Revolution: Ministry of Agriculture Forms 'Komeni' Team

Amid global wheat shortages due to abnormal weather conditions and the depreciation of the yen, Japan is seeing price hikes and suspensions in the sale of products like orange juice, leading some to turn to domestic alternatives like mandarin juice. One such alternative gaining attention as a substitute for imported goods is rice flour.

