Brand Crab Mislabeling Scandal

KYOTO, May 10 (News On Japan) - A scandal involving the mislabeling of the brand crab "Maizuru Crab" was uncovered last month in a small port town in Kyotango City, Kyoto Prefecture, a deception has been carried out systematically for many years.

Shocking statements have also emerged from a man who was coerced into participating in the crime. Additionally, legitimate fishermen express their anger over the deceit that tarnished their industry.

Furthermore, we also covered the current situation of "Kumamoto Clams," whose reputation suffered greatly due to past mislabeling incidents. Interviews reveal the struggles and frustrations of honest fishermen over the past two years, who have suffered because of the actions of a few unscrupulous traders. Efforts are now underway to revive the tarnished brand.

Regaining lost trust is not easy. The future of the "Maizuru Brand" hangs in the balance: will it disappear, or can it be restored? We closely follow the realities of origin mislabeling and the potential end of the brand.

Source: YOMIURI