Drone Footage Reveals Izu's Abandoned Hotels

TOKYO, Dec 26 (News On Japan) - Abandoned hotels in Shizuoka’s Izu Peninsula are becoming an increasing concern for local authorities. Once bustling with tourists during Japan’s economic boom, many hot spring resorts in Higashi-Izu Town have been left derelict, their structures crumbling and ownership unclear.

Drone footage reveals large, decayed buildings that have stood untouched for over a decade, their interiors filled with debris and remnants of a bygone era. Despite identifying some property owners, little progress has been made toward demolition.

The decline of these resorts reflects broader changes in Japan’s travel habits. During the bubble era, Higashi-Izu saw nearly 6.5 million visitors annually, with large hotels catering to group tours. However, the collapse of the bubble economy and a shift toward smaller, individualized travel left many of these facilities unsustainable. Nearby Atami City successfully revived its tourism industry, but Higashi-Izu continues to face dwindling visitor numbers and increasing numbers of abandoned properties.

In southern Izu, similar challenges persist. Abandoned hotels in Shimoda City have become popular with thrill-seekers, sometimes leading to trespassing and even fires. The decay has created safety hazards for nearby residents, particularly as the region prepares for potential earthquakes. Local governments are taking action in some cases, such as Shimoda’s purchase of the Shimoda Grand Hotel, which will be demolished and converted into a park. However, the high costs of demolition, estimated at 500 million yen or more, pose a significant financial burden.

Efforts to repurpose vacant properties have also begun. In Higashi-Izu’s Inatori district, older homes are being transformed into boutique inns, offering a more personalized experience for visitors. Larger hotels are adapting as well, renovating spaces to cater to individual travelers rather than large groups. These initiatives highlight the potential for renewal, but the road ahead remains challenging as municipalities work to balance restoration with financial and logistical obstacles.

Source: ANN