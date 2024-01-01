Why Are Foreign Visitors Lining Up for Japan’s Iconic Dashi-Maki Tamago?

TOKYO, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - Soft, jiggly dashi-maki tamago—rolled omelet seasoned with dashi stock—is rapidly gaining popularity among foreign visitors to Japan, with some specialty shops seeing wait times of up to an hour.

One such destination is located in Okutama, a nature-rich area in western Tokyo, where long lines begin forming even before the shop opens. "We’ve been waiting for about 50 minutes," said a customer eagerly awaiting their meal. After nearly an hour, visitors are greeted with the rich aroma of freshly made dashi-maki tamago, its delicate texture and savory broth appealing to a wide range of diners.

At this shop, the centerpiece of the meal is the fluffy, jiggly omelet—a dish where the subtle umami of the dashi seeps through with every bite. A particularly unusual menu item is the "white dashi-maki tamago," made with pale-yolk eggs, giving it a distinct white appearance and making the flavor of the dashi even more pronounced.

The shop prides itself on its ingredients, using water drawn from the pristine Tama River to create the dashi stock. "We’ve noticed more people traveling all the way to Okutama just to taste our rolled omelets," the shop representative said. "It’s a flavor that keeps people coming back, especially in the winter months."

In Kyoto’s Arashiyama district, another specialty shop is drawing foreign attention with its dashi-maki tamago, praised for its soft texture and generous infusion of dashi stock. “It’s very strong in flavor, soft, and fluffy inside,” said a Hong Kong tourist. “It’s the perfect match for the cold weather.”

This shop uses high-quality branded eggs from Oita Prefecture, known for their deep-colored yolks and rich flavor. "You can tell the difference right away," the shop representative said, proudly showcasing their commitment to quality ingredients.

But why is dashi-maki tamago so appealing to foreign visitors? “It’s a famous Japanese food, so I wanted to try it,” said one tourist, adding that the structured, square-shaped omelet is distinctly Japanese compared to the more casual style of omelets found elsewhere.

For many, the appeal of dashi-maki tamago lies in its perfect balance of texture and flavor. Shop owners report that explaining it as a "Japanese omelet" often piques curiosity among international visitors. "They try it, and they’re amazed by how delicious it is," one owner shared.

As Japan continues to attract global tourists, its simple yet elegant dishes, like dashi-maki tamago, are proving to be irresistible culinary experiences.

Source: ANN