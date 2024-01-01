News On Japan
Rediscovering a Forgotten Vegetable

Dec 09 (News On Japan) - Rare vegetables are not something one encounters every day. To learn more about one such rarity, we visited a farm in Edogawa Ward producing "Shintori Greens," a vegetable that almost never reaches the general market.

At Ishikawa Farm, Tetsuyoshi Ishikawa explained: "This is Shintori Greens, a vegetable considered a rarity that doesn't circulate in ordinary markets."

Shintori Greens closely resemble komatsuna (Japanese mustard spinach) but are known for their tender leaves and crisp stalks. Historically, the vegetable was widely cultivated in Edogawa Ward, but the rise of Chinese vegetables as substitutes led to a decline in its production.

Ishikawa continued: "Currently, only two farms in Edogawa Ward produce Shintori Greens. These are primarily for the foodservice industry, so you won't find them in regular supermarkets."

One place where diners can savor this rare vegetable is at Chinese restaurant Kohien, which features Shintori Greens in various dishes.

The owner of Kohien remarked: "Shintori Greens have a mild taste with little bitterness. We use chicken broth in most of our dishes, and this vegetable pairs perfectly with it. It's an indispensable ingredient for our restaurant."

Although rare, Shintori Greens can occasionally be spotted at supermarkets in Tokyo. Be sure to keep an eye out for this elusive vegetable.

Source: TBS

