From Part-Time to President: Young Woman Leads Curry Franchise

TOKYO, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - Starting May 1, a new president will take the helm at the company that franchises "Curry House CoCo Ichibanya" in Gunma and eight other prefectures. Remarkably, the appointee is a 22-year-old woman who currently works there as a part-time employee, making this a highly unusual promotion.

Rino Morozawa, known for her radiant smile while serving customers, will soon lead "Skyscraper," the company that manages 25 CoCo Ichibanya locations across nine regions. Two years ago, the current president first approached her with an unexpected offer.

Morozawa recalls, "He asked me if I would like to become the president, if I would take the position."

Since then, Morozawa, who started working at a local CoCo Ichibanya at 15, has immersed herself deeply in the job. Her passion for the work led her to the national finals of a customer service contest during her senior year of high school.

Morozawa continued her volunteer work and part-time job after graduating, saying, "This is the first thing I've stuck with for so long. I was always the type to quit after three days. I want to keep improving."

At 19, she became one of only fifteen customer service specialists across the national CoCo Ichibanya chain. The offer to become president came during the celebrations for this achievement.

"I thought it was a joke at first," she said. "I was thrilled, simply put. If I'm good enough, then why not?"

The current president, Daisuke Nishimaki (53), emphasized that the decision wasn't based on age or experience. "We don't limit opportunities by age or career length. If a 15-year-old says they want to manage a store, we say go for it. Everyone deserves a chance."

Morozawa has spent the past two years preparing to lead the company, which employs 41 staff members and 372 part-time and temporary workers, and has an annual turnover of about 2 billion yen. She has faced challenges, particularly in directing older employees.

As she steps into her role as president, Morozawa aims to be a hands-on leader. "I want to be a president who is not distant but close; who works alongside everyone, sweats it out during the lunch rush, and then says, 'We did great today. Let's go grab some ramen.'"

In addition to Morozawa, other young talents are emerging within Skyscraper. The report also covered Yuie Kamashi, a 17-year-old high school student and current store manager.

Nishimaki, who will soon support the new president as chairman, advocates for creating environments that nurture young aspirations. "Experience isn't necessary to become a president. What's needed is an environment that supports and nurtures, and that's the veteran's role to fulfill the dreams of the youth willing to try."

Source: ANN