Japanese Stocks Enter 'Year-End Rally' Phase

TOKYO, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - Japanese stocks have entered the so-called "year-end rally" phase, a period known for upward trends in stock prices. Last week, the Nikkei Stock Average showed resilient performance despite the yen appreciating gradually against the dollar, temporarily dipping below 38,000 yen but ending with stable movements.

According to Shingo Ide of the Nissei Basic Research Institute, "The 38,000-yen level is seen as a psychological benchmark. When the index falls below it, a sense of undervaluation emerges, making it easier for investors to buy."

This week marks the beginning of the year-end market phase, often associated with rising stock prices. However, Ide emphasizes the need for caution this year due to numerous uncertainties.

"There are critical factors to watch," Ide explained. "These include U.S. economic indicators or monetary policy, as well as statements from Trump or key figures around him. If the 103-million-yen threshold is significantly raised, it could boost domestic consumption expectations, leading to a stock price increase. On the other hand, this could also trigger speculation about a Bank of Japan rate hike, which might strengthen the yen and negatively impact stock prices."

Source: ANN