News On Japan
Business

Japanese Stocks Enter 'Year-End Rally' Phase

TOKYO, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - Japanese stocks have entered the so-called "year-end rally" phase, a period known for upward trends in stock prices. Last week, the Nikkei Stock Average showed resilient performance despite the yen appreciating gradually against the dollar, temporarily dipping below 38,000 yen but ending with stable movements.

According to Shingo Ide of the Nissei Basic Research Institute, "The 38,000-yen level is seen as a psychological benchmark. When the index falls below it, a sense of undervaluation emerges, making it easier for investors to buy."

This week marks the beginning of the year-end market phase, often associated with rising stock prices. However, Ide emphasizes the need for caution this year due to numerous uncertainties.

"There are critical factors to watch," Ide explained. "These include U.S. economic indicators or monetary policy, as well as statements from Trump or key figures around him. If the 103-million-yen threshold is significantly raised, it could boost domestic consumption expectations, leading to a stock price increase. On the other hand, this could also trigger speculation about a Bank of Japan rate hike, which might strengthen the yen and negatively impact stock prices."

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's All-Suite Cruise Ship Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage

Japan's first luxury cruise ship, where all rooms are suites, has departed Yokohama Port for its maiden voyage.

Prime Minister Ishiba’s Vehicle Collides With Escort

A vehicle carrying Prime Minister Ishiba collided with a leading escort car. No injuries were reported.

Yomiuriland Roller Coaster Stops Midway, 25 Passengers Rescued

The 'Bandit' roller coaster at Yomiuriland in western Tokyo, came to a grinding halt Saturday, leaving 25 passengers stranded.

Nozomi Shinkansen to Reduce Non-Reserved Seats

JR Central and JR West plan to reduce the number of non-reserved seats on the Nozomi Shinkansen, operating on the Tokaido and Sanyo lines, starting next spring, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Gold Smuggling Hits Record High in Japan

Gold smuggling into Japan has reached unprecedented levels, with smugglers employing increasingly ingenious methods to evade detection. Customs officials have uncovered gold hidden in wigs, the tips of golf clubs, and even within luggage cart components.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japanese Stocks Enter 'Year-End Rally' Phase

Japanese stocks have entered the so-called "year-end rally" phase, a period known for upward trends in stock prices. Last week, the Nikkei Stock Average showed resilient performance despite the yen appreciating gradually against the dollar, temporarily dipping below 38,000 yen but ending with stable movements.

Inbound Tourism Drives Revenue Growth for Japan Airlines, But Costs Weigh on Profits

Japan’s airline industry is experiencing a significant boost from record inbound tourism, but rising costs and geopolitical challenges are tempering the financial gains.

Kirin to Raise Prices on Beer and Chuhai in April

Kirin Brewery has announced that it will increase prices on over 200 products, including beer and chuhai, starting in April next year. All three major beer companies will implement price hikes at the same time.

Amazon Japan Under Scrutiny for Pressuring Sellers on Pricing

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has launched an on-site investigation into Amazon Japan, alleging that the company forced sellers to lower prices. The investigation will also examine potential involvement by Amazon's U.S. headquarters.

PwC and Takara to Launch English Reporting Services

PwC, a leading audit firm, and Takara Printing have announced a collaboration to provide English disclosure support services, including the translation of securities reports. This initiative comes as the Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to mandate companies listed on the Prime Market to disclose financial information in English starting April 2025, aiming to attract overseas investors.

Maximize Efficiency and Productivity with TimeCamp: Automatic Time Tracking and Employee Monitoring

In today’s competitive business environment, time is the one resource you can’t afford to waste.

Mercari Strengthens Customer Support to Address Return Fraud Issues

Mercari, a leading online marketplace, has announced new measures and compensation policies in response to increasing issues among users, such as the fraudulent replacement of returned items.

Matsusaka Auction Sees Top Cow Net Over 30 Million Yen

The prestigious Matsusaka Beef Competition, a showcase of premium cattle from Mie Prefecture, was held Sunday, where the top-ranked cow was auctioned for almost $200,000 (30.32 million yen).