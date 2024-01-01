PwC and Takara to Launch English Reporting Services

Nov 27 (News On Japan) - PwC, a leading audit firm, and Takara Printing have announced a collaboration to provide English disclosure support services, including the translation of securities reports. This initiative comes as the Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to mandate companies listed on the Prime Market to disclose financial information in English starting April 2025, aiming to attract overseas investors.

As the first step, PwC and Takara Printing will begin offering services to translate the "financial status" sections of securities reports into English from January 2025.

Source: テレ東BIZ