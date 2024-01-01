News On Japan
Entertainment

Naomi Watanabe, Yumiko Suzuki Named Among BBC's 100 Women of 2024

TOKYO, Dec 03 (News On Japan) - The BBC has announced its 2024 edition of '100 Women,' celebrating individuals who have made a significant impact on society, selecting Japanese talent Naomi Watanabe (37) as one of the honorees.

Watanabe was recognized for paving the way for a new generation of female comedians in Japan and for her efforts in challenging societal stereotypes regarding women's body image.

Another honoree is Yumiko Suzuki, who won a landmark lawsuit against the Japanese government after being forcibly sterilized under the former Eugenics Protection Law.

Related: Naomi Watanabe | Instagram Influencer

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Chiba to Double Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line Weekend Tolls During Peak Hours

Chiba Prefecture has announced a plan to revise the toll system on the Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line, currently being tested, by doubling toll fees during peak congestion hours from April next year.

Russian Diplomats in Japan Continue to Evade Parking Fines

The issue of diplomatic vehicles avoiding parking fines in Japan due to diplomatic immunity continues, with Russia reaching a record-high number of violations, accounting for 63% of the total.

Naomi Watanabe, Yumiko Suzuki Named Among BBC's 100 Women of 2024

The BBC has announced its 2024 edition of '100 Women,' celebrating individuals who have made a significant impact on society, selecting Japanese talent Naomi Watanabe (37) as one of the honorees.

Osaka Police Clash With Protesters During Forced Eviction

Authorities in Osaka's Nishinari Ward carried out a contentious forced eviction at the Airin General Center, a facility once central to the city’s day-laborer community, sparking protests from residents and supporters who condemned the move as a violation of human rights and dignity, while officials cited safety concerns and legal rulings as justification for the operation.

JR Group to End Sales of Round-Trip Tickets

The JR Group announced on December 2nd that it will end the sale of "round-trip tickets" by around March 2026. Additionally, "consecutive trip tickets" will also be discontinued during the same period.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

UZUMAKI: Animated TV Series | Official Trailer

Strange occurrences are happening in the town of Kurouzu-cho... Eyes are rolling, tongues are coiling, bodies twist unnaturally. Can anyone escape the curse of the spirals? (Netflix Anime)

Down the Well | Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain

As Kame throws her cherished item down the well, the Medicine Seller senses that something has taken form inside the Ōoku. (Netflix Anime)

Celebrating 30 Years of PlayStation: A Look Back at 1994

On December 3rd, 1994, Sony Computer Entertainment, the predecessor of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), launched the first PlayStation console. This marked the beginning of a revolutionary era in gaming.

Why Japan is Going Crazy for 'Girl Metal'

Welcome to Japan. Home of the coolest new musical genre on the planet: Girl Metal. (The Bucci List)

The Last Show of the Year at the Kabuki-za!

It is time to have a look at the December show at the Kabuki-za! (Kabuki In-Depth)

The Water Ritual | Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain

Every morning, the housemaids of the Ōoku participate in a mysterious ritual, drinking the water of the Water Goddess. (Netflix Anime)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 is Coming

In today's video we cover what we know about the third part of the Final Fantasy Remake Trilogy and while the game that follows Rebirth could be troubling. (Lady Decade)

Kabuki actors' name boards displayed at theater in Kyoto, western Japan

A theater in the Japanese city of Kyoto has held its annual event of displaying wooden boards with the names of kabuki actors who will appear in year-end performances. (NHK)