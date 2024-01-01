Naomi Watanabe, Yumiko Suzuki Named Among BBC's 100 Women of 2024

TOKYO, Dec 03 (News On Japan) - The BBC has announced its 2024 edition of '100 Women,' celebrating individuals who have made a significant impact on society, selecting Japanese talent Naomi Watanabe (37) as one of the honorees.

Watanabe was recognized for paving the way for a new generation of female comedians in Japan and for her efforts in challenging societal stereotypes regarding women's body image.

Another honoree is Yumiko Suzuki, who won a landmark lawsuit against the Japanese government after being forcibly sterilized under the former Eugenics Protection Law.

Related: Naomi Watanabe | Instagram Influencer

Source: TBS