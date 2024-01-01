News On Japan
Kirin to Raise Prices on Beer and Chuhai in April

TOKYO, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - Kirin Brewery has announced that it will increase prices on over 200 products, including beer and chuhai, starting in April next year. All three major beer companies will implement price hikes at the same time.

The affected products include "Ichiban Shibori Nama Beer" and "Hyoketsu," covering 216 items, or about half of Kirin's offerings.

The price increases will apply to deliveries starting April 1st, with hikes ranging from 5% to 12% for beer and canned chuhai products.

The company cited persistently high raw material and logistics costs as reasons for the adjustment. This marks the first price hike on beer products, including happoshu and "third-category beer," in about a year and a half.

Other major brewers, including Asahi and Suntory, have also announced price increases beginning in April next year.

Source: ANN

