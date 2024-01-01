Amazon Japan Under Scrutiny for Pressuring Sellers on Pricing

TOKYO, Nov 27 (News On Japan) - The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has launched an on-site investigation into Amazon Japan, alleging that the company forced sellers to lower prices. The investigation will also examine potential involvement by Amazon's U.S. headquarters.

The probe targets the Japanese subsidiary of the U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon, under suspicion of violating antitrust laws.

Amazon operates a "marketplace" platform where third-party sellers list their products. According to sources, Amazon is suspected of pressuring sellers to set prices lower than those on competing platforms as a condition for prominent display on its website.

Additionally, the company is alleged to have compelled sellers to use its fulfillment services.

The JFTC suspects that Amazon abused its dominant market position and intends to further investigate the details, including whether the U.S. headquarters played a role in the practices.

Source: TBS