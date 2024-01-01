JR Group to End Sales of Round-Trip Tickets

TOKYO, Dec 03 (News On Japan) - The JR Group announced on December 2nd that it will end the sale of "round-trip tickets" by around March 2026. Additionally, "consecutive trip tickets" will also be discontinued during the same period.

On the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines, passengers traveling between Tokyo Station and Shin-Kobe Station could purchase discounted round-trip tickets if departing from Nishi-Akashi Station instead of Shin-Kobe. Since the travel distance from Nishi-Akashi exceeds 601 kilometers, these tickets offered a 10% discount, making them approximately 1,300 yen cheaper than tickets starting at Shin-Kobe.

JR West also announced that discounts for round-trip and consecutive tickets will be terminated around March 2026. The exact dates will be disclosed as soon as they are decided.