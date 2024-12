TOKYO, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - The 'Bandit' roller coaster at Yomiuriland in western Tokyo, came to a grinding halt Saturday, leaving 25 passengers stranded.

On November 30th, around 5 p.m., the roller coaster stopped at a height of approximately 49 meters while ascending a slope.

The passengers walked down to the ground, and one person reportedly sustained a minor hand injury from the handrail.

Source: FNN