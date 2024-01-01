Nozomi Shinkansen to Reduce Non-Reserved Seats

TOKYO, Nov 29 (News On Japan) - JR Central and JR West plan to reduce the number of non-reserved seats on the Nozomi Shinkansen, operating on the Tokaido and Sanyo lines, starting next spring, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Currently, the Nozomi runs with a 16-car configuration, with three cars totaling 250 seats designated as non-reserved.

JR sources revealed that following a timetable revision in March next year, one of the three cars, containing 85 seats, will be converted to reserved seating.

This change responds to the growing demand for reserved seats, driven by the widespread use of services allowing passengers to book specific seats in advance via smartphones and other devices.

JR Central and JR West plan to further deliberate on increasing reserved seating in the coming months.

Source: ANN