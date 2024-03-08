Female Executive Ratio Surpasses 30% in Japan Sports

TOKYO, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - The Japan Sports Association has conducted a survey among its member organizations regarding the participation of female executives and found that the percentage of female board members in national sports federations has exceeded 30% for the first time this fiscal year.

In 2019, the Japan Sports Agency compiled the "Sports Organization Governance Code," which set a goal to increase the proportion of female board members, who play a significant role in the decision-making of organizations, to at least 40%.

According to the Japan Sports Association, a survey was conducted this fiscal year targeting the 126 member organizations, and responses were received from all of them.

Among the 68 national sports federations that oversee organizations across the country, the average percentage of female board members was 30.2%, an increase of more than 4 points from the previous year. This is the first time the average percentage of female board members in national sports federations has exceeded 30%.

However, when including sports associations of prefectures and other organizations, the average percentage of female board members for all organizations was 25.4%, with only about 17% or 22 organizations meeting the 40% target set by the Sports Agency.

The following reasons were cited: the absolute number of women within the organizations is small, limiting the selection range, and the need to rely on external talent. Yuka Murofushi, the head of the Women's Sports Committee of the Japan Sports Association, commented, "We want to focus on enhancing support for member organizations and promoting consciousness-raising programs in the future."

Source: NHK