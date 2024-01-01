Sports | Apr 23

Tsukiji Market Site to Transform into 50,000-Seat Stadium

TOKYO, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - The site of the former Tsukiji Market is set for a major transformation, including a stadium with a capacity of 50,000 people and a launch pad for flying cars.

The Tsukiji Market, which closed in 2018 after 83 years of operation, will see its site redeveloped according to plans revealed recently. Last week, Tokyo announced that a consortium of 11 companies, including Mitsui Real Estate and the Yomiuri Shimbun Group, has been selected to handle the redevelopment, with the project expected to cost about 900 billion yen.

The centerpiece of the redevelopment plan is a covered multi-purpose stadium capable of accommodating 50,000 spectators. This stadium is planned to host baseball and soccer matches, as well as concerts. Additionally, the development will include commercial facilities, hotels, and residential buildings.

Moreover, the plan includes a landing pad for "flying cars" within the site.

Local residents and sports fans are excited about the prospects. One avid Hanshin Tigers fan expressed enthusiasm about potentially watching baseball at the new site, hoping the legacy of Tsukiji's culture will be preserved alongside the introduction of new innovations.

The 19-hectare market site, owned by Tokyo, has been open for public bidding since November two years ago.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike highlighted the significance of the project: "Utilizing this vast area is crucial for showcasing the future of Tokyo."

Addressing rumors about the Yomiuri Giants potentially moving their home base to the new stadium in Tsukiji, Governor Koike noted that specifics are still being finalized.

The developers aim to begin construction in the fiscal year 2025, with hopes to inaugurate the complex in the early 2030s.

Source: TBS

MORE Sports NEWS

Ohtani Sets New Record for Most MLB Home Runs by a Japanese Player

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has surpassed Hideki Matsui to become the Japanese player with the most home runs in Major League Baseball, hitting his 176th homer.

Ohtani Chooses Hawaii for His Dream Winter Home

Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, famed for his dual role as a pitcher and hitter, has embarked on a personal project that marries his love for nature with luxury: building a winter home in Hawaii.

Morning and Evening Games Introduced at Summer Koshien to Combat Heat

The Japan High School Baseball Federation has announced the adoption of a split schedule for the Summer National High School Baseball Championship at Koshien Stadium as a measure against the heat.

POPULAR NEWS

Tsukiji Market Site to Transform into 50,000-Seat Stadium

The site of the former Tsukiji Market is set for a major transformation, including a stadium with a capacity of 50,000 people and a launch pad for flying cars.

"Riri-chan" Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

The Nagoya District Court delivered a severe sentence on Monday to Mai Watanabe, 25, who operated under the alias "Itadakijoshi Riri-chan (Riri the sugar baby)" and was charged with fraudulently obtaining cash from men. She has been sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 8 million yen.

Google Sanctioned by Japanese Regulators for Limiting Competitor Ads

In a historic move, the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has issued its first administrative sanction against American tech giant Google.

Ohtani Sets New Record for Most MLB Home Runs by a Japanese Player

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has surpassed Hideki Matsui to become the Japanese player with the most home runs in Major League Baseball, hitting his 176th homer.

Arrest Made in Tochigi Riverbank Double Homicide Case

Police have arrested a man in his twenties, who had previously surrendered to authorities in Tokyo, following the discovery of two burned bodies in Nasu, Tochigi, admitting to lending his car but denying involvement in the killings.

FOLLOW US
         