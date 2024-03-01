TOKYO, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - Renowned manga artist Akira Toriyama, known for iconic works such as "Dragon Ball" and "Dr. Slump," has passed away due to an acute subdural hematoma. He was 68 years old.

A private funeral was held with close family members.

Announcement from the production company:

To all fans and associates,

It is with sudden and profound sadness that we announce the passing of manga artist Akira Toriyama on March 1, 2024, due to an acute subdural hematoma. He was 68 years old.

Toriyama was passionately involved in numerous projects and undoubtedly had many more aspirations to fulfill. His loss is deeply regrettable.

However, as a manga artist, he left behind an indelible legacy with his numerous creations. His work has been supported and cherished by people worldwide for over 45 years. We sincerely hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of art will continue to be loved and cherished by many for years to come.

We express our deepest gratitude for the kindness shown during his lifetime and humbly inform you of his passing.

In accordance with the wishes of the deceased for privacy, we respectfully decline visits, condolence money, offerings, flowers, and other expressions of sympathy.

We also kindly request that you refrain from interviewing the family.

Details regarding any future memorial service are currently undecided and will be announced in due course.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time.

Source: Yahoo! Japan