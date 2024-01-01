Business | Mar 08

Revolutionary LED Lighting Developed by Panasonic and Nichia

TOKYO, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - A next-generation LED (Light Emitting Diode) lighting fixture that can be freely controlled using tablet devices and other similar gadgets has been developed.

This cutting-edge LED lighting allows users to freely change and move the shape of light, and even illuminate multiple objects simultaneously with a single device.

The product is a joint development between Panasonic and Nichia Corporation, featuring approximately 16,000 micro LEDs, each smaller in diameter than a strand of hair. Users can directly input commands on a tablet device for real-time lighting.

The lighting is also highly energy-efficient. Depending on the shape of the light, it can be about four times brighter than a projector while reducing power consumption by approximately 80%.

The developers aim to utilize this technology in commercial facilities and museum exhibitions, with plans to start selling the product after 2025.

